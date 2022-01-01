Despite Betty White’s death at the age of 99, her film ‘100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration’ will be shown on January 17.

Despite the star’s tragic death on Friday, a film highlighting her incredible life will still be shown in theaters to commemorate what would have been her 100th birthday later this month.

The Golden Girl’s star, who had a nearly nine-decade Hollywood career, died on New Year’s Eve, just weeks before her 100th birthday on January 17th.

Betty White: 100 Years Young, a special tribute film filmed ahead of the celebration, will still be released as planned, according to the producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein.

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” the couple said in a statement to the New York Post.

We grew to admire and love Betty as a person and an accomplished entertainer over the many years we worked with her.

“We are grateful for the many decades of joy she brought to all of us.”

Betty always joked that she was the “luckiest broad on two feet” to have had such a long career.

And, to be honest, we were the ones who were fortunate enough to have her for such a long time.”

“We’ll keep our plans to show the film in January.”

17 in the hopes that our film will allow all of her fans to commemorate her life and learn more about what made her such a national treasure.”

White’s incredible eight-decade career on television will be profiled in the documentary special, which will feature special appearances from a slew of celebrities, including Tina Fey, Lin Manuel Miranda, and a slew of others.

