Despite calls for a ban, the government has decided to allow trail hunting on Boxing Day.

Despite calls for a ban, the government allows trail hunting on Boxing Day.

Trail hunting is a sport that mimics traditional fox hunting with hounds without killing any animals, but it has been criticized for serving as a “smokescreen” for illegal fox hunting.

Anti-hunting activists have blasted the government for approving licenses for a number of Boxing Day trail hunting events, despite concerns that they will be used as a “smokescreen” for illegal fox hunting.

Trail hunting, which is similar to traditional fox hunting, has been condemned by Labour and the League Against Cruel Sports.

In theory, an animal scent is placed along a specific path to prevent any animals from being killed, but the sport has received a lot of flak.

Dog handlers are allegedly not told where the scent has been laid, implying that the hounds may pick up a live animal scent and kill the foxes regardless.

Members of the National Trust voted to ban the sport on their land, citing concerns that it would cover illegal hunting, and Natural Resources Wales followed suit.

In 2021, activists estimate that over 240 hunting days occurred on Ministry of Defence-owned land.

“Allowing hunts to take place on public and Government-owned land is completely irresponsible, regardless of whether those participating are the Prime Minister’s friends,” Labour’s shadow environment secretary Jim McMahon said.

“The government needs to do more to close the loopholes that allow people to break the law and consign hunting to history, where the vast majority of us believe it belongs.”

“It’s time for all major landowners to permanently ban trail hunting on their land, and for the Government to strengthen the Hunting Act to ensure its loopholes can no longer be exploited,” said Chris Luffingham, director of external affairs at the League Against Cruel Sports.

Mark Hankinson, the director of the Masters of Foxhounds Association, was found guilty in October of encouraging the use of trail hunting as “a sham and a fiction” for killing animals.

The Hunting Act of 2004 makes it illegal in England and Wales to do so.

