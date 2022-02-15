Despite claims that Russian troops will be pulled out of Ukraine, Joe Biden warns that an invasion remains’very likely.’

Russian claims that it has begun withdrawing troops from the Ukraine border have yet to be verified by American officials, according to US President Joe Biden.

Despite promises from the Kremlin that it has begun pulling troops back from the border with its former Soviet neighbor, US President Joe Biden has said it is “definitely possible” that Russia will invade Ukraine.

According to Mr. Biden, American intelligence officials have yet to verify Russia’s claims that it has begun returning tanks to their garrisons as part of broader de-escalation efforts.

“An invasion remains distinctly possible,” he said in a televised address to the American public on Tuesday. “The Russian defence minister reported today that some military units are leaving their positions near Ukraine.”

“That would be great, but we haven’t double-checked it yet.”

Indeed, according to our analysts, they are still in a very dangerous situation.”

The US President promised to “give diplomacy every chance” to avoid a Russian invasion, but warned that the human cost of a potential war resulting from the current situation would be “immense.”

Mr. Biden’s comments came just hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow had begun to “partially withdraw troops” from the Ukraine border and was “prepared to continue negotiations.”

As he attempts to build a Russian sphere of influence in eastern Europe, Mr Putin seeks assurances that its former Soviet neighbor will abandon its bid to join Nato.

Western officials, on the other hand, have remained skeptical of Moscow’s claims that it has no intention of invading, saying on Tuesday that there is no evidence that Russia plans to scale back its military build-up along the border.

Members of Nato have “not seen any sign of de-escalation on the ground from the Russian side,” according to Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, who has also seen suggestions that Russian troops are continuing to amass on the border.

“We believe there is some ground for cautious optimism based on Moscow’s signals and signs,” he added, “but we need to see a significant and long-term withdrawal of forces, troops, and equipment.”

Russia is believed to have deployed around 137,000 troops within striking distance of Ukraine, as well as a threatening military presence consisting of S400 rockets, fighter jets, and tanks.

The United Kingdom became a member last week.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Joe Biden warns Russian invasion of Ukraine still ‘distinctly possible’ despite claims troops will be pulled