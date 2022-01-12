Despite concerns about infection risk, Covid isolation is expected to be cut to five days.

Despite concerns about infection risk, Covid isolation will be shortened to five days.

In most parts of the UK, Omicron cases appear to have peaked, but hospital admissions and deaths remain high.

Ministers are expected to approve reducing positive Covid cases’ isolation to five days on Thursday, despite concerns from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) that this would increase transmission.

People who test positive are currently subjected to a seven-day quarantine, after which they can only be released if they test negative on days six and seven.

New scientific modeling has been given to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, indicating that cutting the period to five days after negative tests on days four and five would have little effect on transmission and allow a third more people to return to work.

However, a separate UKHSA study found that reducing the quarantine period to five days results in a slight increase in transmission.

According to the CDC, 6% of people leave quarantine while still infectious even after a negative result under the current seven-day rule, and this number would rise to 8% if quarantine was reduced to five days with negative tests.

The UK is at a critical juncture in its fight against the Omicron wave, with cases and hospital admissions peaking in most parts of England, as well as Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland.

However, there are concerns that Mr Johnson’s intention to lift Plan B restrictions by the end of the month will result in a resurgence of cases.

On Wednesday, there were 129,587 new cases reported across the UK, a 19% decrease from the previous week, while 2,049 more patients were admitted to hospitals with Covid-19, a slight increase over the weekly average but close to leveling off.

However, with 398 new fatalities within 28 days of a positive test, the daily death toll reached its highest level since February, and the weekly average continues to rise.

This is due to a spike in cases over the holidays, with a three-to-four-week lag between new cases and deaths.

The planned reduction in Covid isolation periods may result in an increase in cases, but it will also help to alleviate many of the staffing shortages, particularly in public services and critical industries.

Figures from the Office for National Statistics.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Covid isolation expected to be cut to five days despite concerns over infections risk