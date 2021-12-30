Despite COVID-19 concerns, large New Year’s Eve celebrations in New York and Las Vegas are still going on.

Despite COVID-19 concerns, large New Year’s Eve celebrations continue in New York and Las Vegas.

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the city and across the country, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that New York City will ring in 2022 in Times Square as planned.

Similarly, regional public safety and elected officials said Wednesday that no plans for large New Year’s Eve gatherings are being canceled or scaled back.

More than 300,000 people are expected in Las Vegas for events such as a New Year’s Eve fireworks show on the Las Vegas Strip, which was canceled last year due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Stay at home if you’re sick.”

Wear a mask if you’re indoors,” said Michael Naft, a Clark County commissioner who stood alongside Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman and police, fire, and communications center officials to lay out the rules.

“We encourage everyone to keep an eye out for one another, take personal responsibility, and take proactive steps to stop COVID-19 from spreading,” Naft said.

Goodman, a vocal opponent of Nevada mask mandates and crowd size restrictions in the months after business closures were enacted in March 2020, wore a mask Wednesday but took it off to remind the media that the biggest Las Vegas events will be held outside.

The mayor stated, “We are saying people can feel comfortable not wearing masks.”

“However, if you have a problem or are concerned about something, you should put on your mask.”

It all boils down to a matter of deference.”

New York City officials previously announced plans for a scaled-back New Year’s Eve celebration with smaller crowds and vaccinations required, after banning revelers from Times Square a year ago due to the pandemic.

“We want to show the world that New York City is fighting its way through this,” de Blasio, who is leaving office on Friday, said on NBC’s “Today” show.

Despite Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s threats, Chicago officials said their fireworks show would go on this week.

“Omicron and delta are coming to your party,” JB Pritzker warned during a press conference.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said

