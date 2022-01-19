Despite COVID-19 fears, experts support mass hamster culling in Hong Kong.

The government has ordered the culling of over 2,000 hamsters and small animals after several were found infected with COVID-19.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

Despite pet owners’ outrage, medical experts in Hong Kong supported the government’s decision to cull over 2,000 hamsters and other small animals in the wake of the COVID-19 scare.

“As scientists and doctors, we all understand that we must respect all lives, but we also have to make a decision and think clearly about what is best for the people in terms of public health,” said Yuen Kwok-yung, a microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong and a government advisor in Hong Kong.

After health officials discovered coronavirus cases at a shop, the local government in China’s semi-autonomous region ordered the culling of over 2,000 hamsters and other small mammals.

According to RTHK, Yuen stated that the government does not have the resources to isolate and test all of the animals.

“Any invisible virus transmission chains among the hamsters will be cut off,” he claimed.

“Many unvaccinated elderly people in Hong Kong would be at risk of dying,” he said, predicting “dire consequences” if the delta variant is transmitted from hamsters to humans.

Yuen also mentioned Denmark, where 17 million minks were culled in 2020 “after the animals were found to be infected with the coronavirus.”

In the meantime, animal rights activists have started a petition on change.org to protest the government’s decision.

“It is common practice to cull all the animals linked to an outbreak from the perspective of public health,” said David Hui of the Chinese University, who also advises the government on virus response.

“We already have evidence that some hamsters in the Causeway Bay shop were infected, as well as the warehouse in Tai Po.”

It’s normal to have to cull the entire batch of animals.

He went on to say, “It’s impossible to test every single one of them.”

COVID-19 has caused 13,082 cases in Hong Kong, with 213 deaths.