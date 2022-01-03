Despite Covid measures, fireworks displays and street parties ring in 2022 around the world.

New Year’s Eve: Despite Covid measures, fireworks and street parties ring in 2022 around the world.

Despite the fact that official events around the world were canceled or limited in attendance due to concerns about Omicron, millions took to the streets last night to ring in the New Year.

Smaller crowds of spectators still flock to parties and extravagant fireworks displays for a second year of subdued New Year’s Eve celebrations around the world.

Despite the fact that the Omicron variant meant that entire nations were subjected to varying degrees of Covid measures, many people took to the streets to celebrate.

In New York, a crowd of 15,000 people gathered to watch the traditional dropping of a six-tonne ball in Times Square, far fewer than the usual 60,000.

Despite the fact that the event was scaled back, with attendees being required to be vaccinated and wear masks, many people traveled from other states to attend, and people embraced as confetti fell over the landmark.

Unlike in 2021, spectators were allowed to gather around Sydney’s Opera House and Harbour Bridge for a massive firework display to commemorate the start of the new year.

However, Australian authorities imposed some restrictions, such as requiring tickets for viewing areas and encouraging people to wear masks among the crowds.

Despite the fact that Omicron has not spread in New Zealand, several fireworks displays, including those above Auckland’s harbour, have been canceled as a precaution.

Instead, visitors were treated to a spectacular LED light show that illuminated the 328-meter-high Sky Tower and the Harbour Bridge.

Hundreds of people gathered in North Korea to watch a massive fireworks display above the capital Pyongyang to ring in the New Year, while Hong Kongers witnessed the first official event since 2018.

Due to political conflict and Covid, celebrations in the region were postponed in 2019 and 2020, but a New Year’s Eve concert with a live orchestra set the tone for a vibrant light show and fireworks display last night.

Many events were canceled in China, as they were in other countries, but thousands of people were photographed gathered in central Shanghai near a skyscraper lit up with the word ‘2022’ at midnight.

Similarly, despite the cancellation of an annual countdown celebration due to concerns over Covid, large crowds gathered at the Shibuya crossing in Tokyo, Japan.

Official celebrations were also canceled or limited in South Korea, parts of India, and Russia, but despite the rising cases, huge crowds gathered in European capitals, including Spain and France.

