Despite death threats, Alina Chan, a Covid lab-leak researcher, is glad she challenged China’s Wuhan ‘cover up.’

Despite death threats, Covid lab-leak researcher Alina Chan is glad she challenged China’s Wuhan ‘cover up.’

‘Determination to find out the truth is my primary emotion,’ says the co-author of ‘Viral: The Search for the Origins of Covid-19.’

Dr. Alina Chan is used to criticism as the first medical researcher to publicly question the origins of Covid-19.

She has been making the highly contentious case that the coronavirus responsible for over five million deaths could have been leaked from a Chinese laboratory since May 2020.

Her pandemic theory, which was initially dismissed as a conspiracy, is still controversial, but it is gaining traction.

Last month, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, agreed that “laboratory hypotheses must be carefully examined.”

Meanwhile, Chan has been subjected to daily abuse, including online death threats, and has been labeled a “race traitor” by Chinese regime defendants.

She tells me, “The internet mob appeared after the Chinese state media published an article about me.”

“They called me ‘filthy’ and ‘worse than racist,’ but I’m fine with it.”

With the publication of Viral, a book she co-authored with British science writer and peer Matt Ridley, Chan’s detractors have grown – and her supporters have grown – this month.

They describe it as a quest for the truth about what caused the Sars-Cov-2 virus to start causing the Covid-19 pandemic in the first place.

One could be forgiven for thinking Chan is terrified and wants to flee the country, as much of the recent media coverage has suggested.

She did consider changing her name after the book’s publicity period ended, but she later decided against it.

She claims, “People have told me there’s no point.”

Chan, a molecular biologist at a prestigious biomedical research center in the United States, is quick to dismiss “damsel in distress” stories.

“I’ve been painted as a woman and a minority, but that’s not how I feel at all,” she says.

“Determination to learn the truth is my primary emotion.”

Chan’s lab published a research paper online last year, which started her involvement in the story.

The precise make-up of the Covid virus, which contains a piece of DNA coding that makes it unusually well-adapted to transmitting into humans, piqued Chan’s interest.

It could have been placed there if it had been done so well.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Despite death threats, Covid lab-leak researcher Alina Chan is glad she challenged China’s Wuhan ‘cover up.’

Covid lab-leak researcher Alina Chan is glad she challenged China’s Wuhan ‘cover up’ despite death threats