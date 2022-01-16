Despite giveaways and incentives, first-time vaccination rates continue to decline.

According to a review of the most recent US government data, the number of new people receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is at one of the lowest points since the rollout began.

While millions of doses are given out each week, the vast majority of them are booster shots for people who have already had their first round of injections.

Vaccination rates are high in many major cities, but they are still low in other parts of the country, with no signs of improving.

The Supreme Court has also struck down the Biden administration’s most powerful tool for promoting vaccinations.

The number of people getting their first shot is overstated, while those fully vaccinated is undercounted, due to significant errors in the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination data.

However, the overall trend shows a decrease in new vaccinations and a large percentage of people who are not fully vaccinated in large parts of the country.

Officials at the state and federal levels have tried everything to get people on board, including free beer, cash, and passionate pleas.

They’ve been successful in many places.

According to the city’s health department, 74 percent of the population in New York City is fully vaccinated.

According to the state of Florida, Miami-Dade County has a vaccination rate of nearly 90%.

(CDC figures differ slightly from local reports due to data errors and the fact that the agency calculates percentages using different population numbers.)

In other places, however, no amount of gimmicks, prizes, or the fear of becoming ill seems to be able to sway the rates.

In West Virginia, 44% of the population has not received all of their vaccines.

More than half of the people in Mississippi and Alabama have not been fully vaccinated.

And the percentage of people who haven’t completed the full course of the one- or two-dose vaccine is much higher in many counties within those states.

The majority of doses now going into arms are boosters, according to US data.

In the month of January,

According to a seven-day average of CDC data, about 387,000 boosters were given in the US, compared to 289,000 first or second doses.

In less-vaccinated areas, the divide is even more pronounced.

Around 60% of doses are given in Louisiana and West Virginia…

