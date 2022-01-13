Despite guidelines, clinically extremely vulnerable people have trouble getting Covid antiviral drugs.

By 10 January, every patient considered clinically extremely vulnerable should have been identified and given a PCR test, but the charity claims that eligibility criteria are unclear.

By 10 January, everyone in the UK should be able to get sotrovimab, Ronapreve, or molnupiravir through the NHS, and every patient classified as clinically extremely vulnerable (CEV) should have been identified and given a PCR test.

Those who are eligible for the treatments include stem cell transplant recipients, blood cancer patients, and people who are on immunosuppressive medications.

However, some CEV patients have approached charities, claiming that they have not yet received their letter or PCR test, leading experts to believe that many people have been left off the list.

Patients must have a positive PCR test to be eligible for the drugs, and they have five days from the time they first notice symptoms to receive them.

However, even when patients request the drugs after a positive test, they are told that their symptoms are not “too mild” to qualify for the antivirals.

In August 2021, Phil Edwards, 60, of Corby, was diagnosed with myeloma.

If he gets Covid, he’ll be eligible for antiviral drugs and/or monoclonal antibodies, according to a letter he received from the NHS on December 14.

On December 29, his PCR test came back positive.

Tracey dialed 111, but was told that his symptoms were not severe enough to warrant treatment.

Phil’s condition, however, continued to deteriorate.

111 eventually informed him that he was entitled to the pill and that he should obtain it from a chemist.

The drugs, on the other hand, are only found in hospitals.

On January 2, he was taken to Northampton General Hospital’s A&E department.

He was released three days later, but he remains ill and has never received the antiviral medication to which he was entitled all along.

His general practitioner was so taken aback by the situation that he reported it to health officials as a major incident.

“No one knows where the pills are, what they are, or who is eligible,” Tracey explained.

I followed all of the correct procedures.

We received a letter stating that my husband had died.

