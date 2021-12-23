Despite her mother’s desperate attempts to save her, a two-year-old girl died in a horrific fire caused by her family’s Christmas tree.

Despite her mother’s desperate attempts to save her, a 2-year-old girl died in a horrifying fire when her family’s Christmas tree caught fire.

A TODDLER was burned to death after the family’s Christmas tree caught fire, despite her mother’s desperate attempts to save her.

Ginevra Gioia Manganello, 2, died at her family’s home in Sicily, and the fire is thought to have been started by an electrical short circuit.

When the fire broke out, Ginevra was sleeping on the top floor of her family’s home in Palma di Montechiaro’s historic center.

Her mother and aunt were on the ground floor and tried to save her as soon as they realized what was going on.

However, they were beaten back by the tall flames and were unable to save Ginerva.

There was nothing that could be done to save the young girl by the time firefighters were able to put out the flames and smoke.

Family members and friends reportedly tried to support the child’s distraught mother in front of the building.

Following the tragedy on Tuesday evening, Ginevra is survived by her two parents, who have not been identified, and five siblings.

Nine people were killed last week when a building in Ravanusa, also in the province of Agrigento, collapsed due to a gas explosion.

“It is a terrible moment – we have just had the events in Ravanusa, and now we are here mourning a new victim,” Palma di Montechiaro Mayor Stefano Castellino told local media.

An electrical short circuit in the Christmas tree is thought to have started the fire.

It then spread throughout the rest of the three-story building’s apartments.

Firefighters are also looking into the possibility that it was started by a faulty stove.

The public prosecutor’s office in Agrigento, led by Luigi Patronaggio, has opened an investigation into the fire.