Despite his apology for the lockdown party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being urged to resign.

Despite an apology for the lockdown party, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being pressured to resign.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, has joined the opposition leaders in publicly stating that Johnson’s ‘position is no longer tenable.’

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has been criticized for attending an illegal lockdown party in May 2020 with about 40 Downing Street staff.

“I want to apologize,” he said during a House of Commons question period on Wednesday, but opposition parties were not pleased.

“I know that over the last 18 months, millions of people all over this country have made extraordinary sacrifices,” Johnson said.

“I understand their anguish at not being able to grieve their loved ones, of not being able to live their lives as they wish or do the things they enjoy.”

He said he understands “the rage they feel toward me and the government I lead when they believe the rules aren’t being followed properly by the people who make the rules” in Downing Street.

“I offer my heartfelt apologies to them and this house.”

Johnson claimed that the event was a “work event” and that he did not intend to stay long, but the opposition slammed him and demanded his resignation.

Labour leader Keir Starmer urged Johnson to resign, calling his apology “ridiculous” and “offensive to the public,” while Scottish National Party leader in Westminster Ian Blackford agreed.

Johnson addressed his party members in the House of Commons after fielding more questions and criticism from lawmakers, ensuring that his apology was sufficient to appease his own party and quell the angry messages from the Conservatives.

On Wednesday, Douglas Ross, the leader of the Scottish Conservatives, demanded that Johnson resign.

“I said yesterday that if the prime minister attended this gathering, party, event on May 20 in Downing Street, he could not continue as prime minister,” Ross told STV News.

“Unfortunately, I must inform you that his position is no longer tenable.”

According to reports, around 25 MPs wrote to the party’s 1922 Committee, a decision-making body for the leadership, requesting a vote of confidence.

When the number reaches 54, such a vote can be initiated.

