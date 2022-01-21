Despite his best efforts, Boris Johnson has warned that he will likely be ousted.

Despite his efforts to fight back, Boris Johnson has warned that he is still likely to be ousted.

Allies insist that the PM is highlighting accomplishments while waiting for the Sue Gray report, but one minister claims he is still facing “death by a thousand cuts.”

The Prime Minister appeared to shift his stance on the Downing Street parties scandal, which threatens to cost him the job, replacing his solemn apologies – which had been criticized earlier in the week – with attempts to deflect questions and emphasize his accomplishments.

The change came after MP Christain Wakeford’s defection from the Conservatives to Labour appeared to give Mr Johnson some breathing room from plots to depose him, at least until Sue Gray’s report into the “partygate” scandal is published next week.

Allies of the PM stated that “all we can do while waiting for the report is show that we’re getting on with the job” by highlighting achievements.

Senior Conservatives warned Mr Johnson that his leadership was still in jeopardy, with one minister saying it was “always unlikely you would shoot and take him out in one round” and that “death by a thousand cuts” was more likely.

Mr Johnson repeatedly brushed off questions about parties during a visit to a diagnostic center in Somerset, instead telling reporters, “The booster campaign has enabled us to open up.”

“We’re returning to the status quo, and indeed to Plan A, which is to open up our economy.”

As a result of that booster campaign, we now have Europe’s most open economy and society, as well as the G7’s fastest growth.”

Former Tory minister and serial rebel Steve Baker told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast that the “appalling” allegations of rule-breaking parties in No 10 appeared to be “checkmate” for Mr Johnson.

According to a senior Conservative source, the PM is “stable but not safe,” and while the rebellion’s “momentum has faded” for the time being, there are “too many moving parts” to say with any certainty that he will survive.

One of the six backbenchers who publicly submitted a letter is Andrew Bridgen.

