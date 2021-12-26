Despite his grandmother’s desperate attempts to save him, a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog.

Despite his grandmother’s desperate efforts, a five-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog.

His grandmother, who is in her 40s, is said to have attempted to save her grandson by removing the bullterrier American bulldog cross dog from him.

On Christmas Eve, the youngster’s family was looking after a house on Australia’s Gold Coast when the owner’s dog mauled him around midday.

According to 9News, a witness to the horrific attack jumped over a fence and assisted.

In a critical condition, the boy was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery but died later.

A pair of animal control officers enter the house with poles and later emerge with the dog, according to news footage from the scene.

The death of the young child has been confirmed by police, who will file a report with the coroner’s office.

Multiple paramedics were dispatched to the scene, according to Paul Young of Queensland Ambulance Service.

“They were house sitting a house, so it’s not their dog,” Mr Young explained, “and they were playing in the backyard and apparently the dog just turned.”

Shock and injuries to her hands and arms are being treated by the boy’s grandmother.

While police investigate the attack, the dog responsible remains in a council pound.

A five-week-old baby was mauled to death in his family’s New South Wales home in July this year after their dog pounced on him in the middle of the night.

Just weeks before his death, the family’s American Staffordshire terrier attacked a neighbor’s dog.

The five-week-old baby died around 2.18 a.m. on a Sunday morning at his family’s home on Jeffs Close in Kariong, NSW Central Coast, Australia.

A woman had been mauled to death by a pack of ferocious dogs she was watching at a Queensland home a month before.

The victim, believed to be in her 30s, died as a result of an attack by at least three dogs, according to investigators.