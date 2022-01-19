Despite his parents’ refusal, a high school student travels 25 miles to Philadelphia to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite his parents’ refusal, a high schooler travels 25 miles to Philadelphia for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nicholas Montero is a 16-year-old junior at Neshaminy High School in Bucks County, about 25 miles outside of Philadelphia.

He keeps himself occupied with extracurricular activities there.

His hectic schedule allows him to spend less time at home.

Montero’s parents hold opposing political beliefs, and COVID-19 vaccination is at the center of their argument.

He talked to Whyy about his parents’ differing political beliefs, getting vaccinated in Philadelphia, and his support for a bill in Pennsylvania that would lower the age of consent for vaccines to 14.

“I try to persuade them that vaccines are completely safe.”

Montero told Whyy, “They’re effective.”

“I try to explain that we all know people who have been vaccinated, including members of our own family who have been vaccinated for months and have had no adverse reactions.”

“However, nothing seems to reach them.”

Montero claims that social media provides his parents with news.

Despite his best efforts to engage his parents in a conversation about misinformation, he claims they will not listen to facts about vaccination.

“The interesting thing about these beliefs is that they change day to day,” Montero explained.

“They’re not sticking to a single thing, so it’s completely arbitrary.”

It’s as if they see something on Facebook and immediately believe it.”

When Montero visited Philadelphia last summer, he stayed at the homes of two aunts.

Montero did his own research on vaccination before getting vaccinated that summer, as his friends did.

Without parental consent, children over the age of 11 in Philadelphia can receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Montero wrote an op-ed about the bill in his high school newspaper, the Neshaminy Playwickian, advocating for a 14-year-old consent age.

The legislation was introduced in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

According to reports, anyone over the age of 14 can consent to be vaccinated with any vaccine approved by the US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices if the bill passes.

“I know this is something that a lot of teenagers are going through right now,” Montero told Whyy.

“And I believe it should worry a lot of people…

