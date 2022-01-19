Despite holiday quarantine rules, a gun attack survivor went drinking in Wetherspoons.

A gun attack survivor defied holiday quarantine rules by going out to Wetherspoons to drink.

Scott Davis was caught on camera in an East Kilbride pub days after arriving back at Glasgow Airport with his friends after a holiday in Malaga.

After breaking strict covid quarantine rules to go drinking, a man who boasted about surviving a gun blast was fined £60.

Scott Davis, 33, went to Spain with friends but should have self-isolated for 14 days when he returned.

But he went to a JD Wetherspoon near his East Kilbride home to drink with a group of friends.

He had broken rules imposed by the Scottish Government on foreign visitors in order to control the spread of the virus, according to police.

He returned to Scotland in August 2020, according to CCTV footage from Glasgow Airport, and he was caught on camera in a pub days later.

Davis admitted to breaking the quarantine rules in Hamilton Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Moira MacKenzie imposed a fine on him.

“CCTV footage from within Glasgow Airport showed the accused arriving, and there was also CCTV showing the accused in The Hay Stook pub in East Kilbride,” deputy fiscal Alice Carey told the court.

“He had travelled with friends to Malaga for a holiday and he returned feeling very healthy,” defence attorney Andy Thomson said. “But he was contacted by friends four or five days later and told they were within this pub.”

“He went out without hesitation to meet these friends, and when the cops saw him, he fled.”

“In my experience, people have been arrested for these offenses but not prosecuted; instead, they’ve been given fixed penalties, which didn’t happen here.”

“He has a criminal record in front of the court, but he has put his mistakes behind him and is in a position to pay a monetary penalty.”

“I believe the best way to mark this offense is to impose a fine,” Sheriff MacKenzie said.

Davis was shot by two men in a targeted attack that was ruled an attempted murder by police in September 2019.

Later, he posted defiant messages on social media, including graphic images of his injuries.

After shooting Davis in the leg, the balaclava-wearing duo moved on to a Volkswagen Passat parked outside.

The shooting investigation is still ongoing, according to Police Scotland.

“There have been no arrests, and investigations are ongoing,” a spokeswoman said.