Despite increased Covid disruption, schools will remain open until the Christmas holidays, according to the education minister.

Despite increased Covid disruption, schools will remain open until the Christmas holidays, according to the minister of education.

Will Quince, the Department of Education’s children and families minister, said it was the government’s “plan” to keep schools open until the Christmas holidays.

The fact that some schools are canceling nativity performances is also “deeply regrettable,” according to Will Quince, the Department of Education’s children and families minister.

With Covid disruption in schools on the rise and concerns about the Omicron variant’s impact, some have suggested that schools end face-to-face teaching earlier this term than planned.

The NASUWT teaching union’s national officer in Northern Ireland, Justin McCamphill, said schools “should be a circuit breaker over the Christmas period” by closing on or before December 15th.

In England, however, the government has stated that schools will remain open until the end of the term.

“Will the schools be kept open until the Christmas holidays?” the Tory chair of the House of Commons Education Select Committee, Robert Halfon, asked Mr Quince during a meeting of the committee on Wednesday.

“That is certainly our plan,” Mr Quince responded, “and we want to see schools remain open.”

“There are schools that are canceling nativites, which I find deeply regrettable, and Christmas concerts, it’s one of the loveliest things,” Mr Quince said when asked about schools going “rogue” by defying government guidance to enact stricter Covid restrictions.

“They’re wonderful things, and I believe the Prime Minister made it clear yesterday… he wants nativities and Christmas concerts to go on as much as possible.”

“However, there will be some areas where transmission is more prevalent,” he added.

“Look, big gatherings probably isn’t the right thing to do, or if you’ve got parents coming in to watch a play, wearing a mask might be a sensible precautionary measure,” directors of public health guidance will say.

“I believe it comes down to trusting schools, principals, and public health directors in the end.”

MPs also questioned Mr Quince about the government’s response to teacher abuse on TikTok.

“I meet with the Children’s Commissioner on a regular basis, and he has a lot,” he said.

