Despite its remote location and pre-trip testing, a research station in Antarctica has been hit by a Covid outbreak.

Despite its remote location and pre-trip testing, an Antarctica research station has been hit by a Covid outbreak.

The 25-strong team has been fully vaccinated and tested before arriving at the station.

Despite its remote location and small team, a scientific research station in Antarctica is dealing with a coronavirus outbreak.

Since December 14, sixteen of the 25 employees at the Belgian outpost Princess Elisabeth Polar Station have contracted the virus.

Prior to departure, they had all been tested and fully vaccinated.

Officials say all of the cases so far have been minor, and the team is still working.

In mid-January, the employees were given the option of leaving the station, but they all chose to stay.

According to Joseph Cheek, a project manager for the International Polar Foundation, “the situation isn’t dramatic.”

“While having to quarantine certain members of the staff who became infected with the virus has been inconvenient, it hasn’t had a significant impact on our overall work at the station.”

“All residents of the station were offered the chance to leave on a scheduled flight on January 12,” he continued.

They all expressed a desire to stay and continue their work, though.”

On the 14th of December, a member of the team who had arrived seven days before was diagnosed with the first case.

The person was placed in isolation right away, but others tested positive later.

Although there are two emergency doctors at the station, all new arrivals have been halted.

Antarctica was the last continent to detect the coronavirus, with its first case being recorded in December 2020.

A Chilean army base was the site of the outbreak, with 36 people testing positive.

At the South Pole, there are 70 international research stations, five of which are British.

Antarctica research station hit by Covid outbreak despite remote location and pre-trip testing