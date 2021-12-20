Despite millions of people being put on lockdown due to mutant Covid, the ‘Rich Kids of Omicron’ fly off on private planes for Christmas.

Despite millions being put on lockdown due to mutant Covid, the ‘Rich Kids of Omicron’ jet off on private planes for Christmas.

RICH children have been flying off on private planes for Christmas, while millions of people around the world have been placed under lockdown.

The Omicron variant has swept the globe, destroying holiday plans.

The virus, on the other hand, isn’t stopping wealthy teenagers from spending their money on lavish sun-soaked vacations.

Rich Kids of the Internet, an Instagram page, has been showing off how many affluent influencers are still traveling the world while millions stay at home to prevent the disease from spreading.

Beautiful photos show the newlyweds basking in the sun in Dubai, while others have chosen the Swiss ski resort of San Moritz.

It comes as millions of people are forced to cancel last-minute Christmas plans due to travel restrictions and lockdown rules.

Boris Johnson, the British foreign secretary, said tonight that he “reserves the possibility” of imposing new Covid restrictions, but that he is not ready to act just yet.

As new cases of the Omicron Covid strain emerge across Europe, many countries are reimposing testing and vaccine restrictions.

Meanwhile, New York is enacting new Covid restrictions that will have a direct impact on families planning to visit the city for the holidays.

From December 14, New York’s vaccine passport program will be expanded to include children aged five to eleven.

If you want to go inside restaurants or indoor attractions like Broadway shows, you’ll have to show proof that you’ve been vaccinated against Covid.

Children under the age of 12 are not currently eligible for a vaccine in the United Kingdom, so they will not be permitted to enter venues.

The US lifted a 20-month Covid travel ban just one month ago, allowing vaccinated British tourists to visit.

This resulted in a surge in British citizens booking transatlantic flights.

People ice skate in Central Park and celebrate New Year’s Eve in Times Square, and the city is usually bustling with tourists around the holidays.

The requirement that young children be vaccinated, on the other hand, will be a source of frustration for many young families.