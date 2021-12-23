Despite my burnout, I returned to teaching, and my students have never needed me more than after Covid.

Despite my burnout, I returned to teaching, and my students have never needed me more since Covid.

Conditions may not have improved, but I believe that returning to teaching is the best way to help children, especially after the government’s call for ex-teachers to return to the profession.

The Department for Education (DfE) announced earlier this week that ex-teachers should consider returning to the classroom for a limited time to help schools get through what is expected to be a particularly bleak midwinter.

I was completely burned out and with Long Covid when I left teaching in 2020.

I had a brilliant but arduous five years, juggling multiple leadership roles.

In the classroom, this often entails taking on more work and responsibility without reducing classroom demands.

I anticipated burnout and gave it everything I had for as long as I could.

Not being a part of the so-called “Covid catch-up” efforts after an academic year of not teaching filled me with guilt.

There I was, an experienced primary school teacher and middle school principal, working in my spare room on an office job I despised at a time when the educational system was on the verge of collapsing.

I had entered the teaching profession with one goal in mind: to contribute to the redress of educational inequity.

In September, I went back to school.

Others, understandably, will require more persuasion.

Twitter erupted this week in response to the DfE’s plea.

Teachers were perplexed as to how the government could ask this after two years of exam disasters, alleged Downing Street parties, and a complete failure to keep schools safe for students and staff.

While I understand your dissatisfaction, we must remember what is most important.

It wasn’t the government, a sense of a national renewed appreciation for the profession, or any improvements in working conditions that drew me back in.

The children were the most important factor.

School closures continue to have an impact on disadvantaged children, and we cannot allow this to worsen.

The majority of children lost over six months of in-school learning during the pandemic’s first two waves.

That’s before we factor in time lost due to “burst bubbles” (when Covid’s social mixing safety measures failed) and tiered restrictions.

We already know who was the hardest hit.

The children who suffered the most, as is customary, were the ones who suffered the most.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

I returned to teaching despite burnout, after Covid my pupils have never needed me more