Despite no cases, Mongolians prep for battle against COVID-19

ULAN BATOR, March 3 (Xinhua) — Mongolians have donated cash and supplies to support their government’s efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus despite no cases of the disease having emerged in the country.

Public figures in Mongolia including singers, bands and wrestlers have donated money and much-needed prevention supplies to the country’s Health Ministry, hospitals and other organizations.

Former sumo grand champion Dolgorsuren Dagvadorj recently provided 400 pieces of medical protective gear to the ministry.

A Mongolian herder from the southwestern province of Bayankhongor on Monday donated 10 sheep to the National Center for Communicable Disease of Mongolia to support the organization’s anti-virus efforts.

“Every citizen’s participation is important to prevent the spread of COVID-19. I am glad that the Mongolian people are not only consciously implementing, but also supporting the government’s anti-coronavirus efforts,” Sambuu Lambaa, former Mongolian health minister, told local media.

Meanwhile, since the COVID-19 outbreak in China, Mongolian leaders, members of the public, students and even children have been expressing solidarity with China in its battle against the novel coronavirus epidemic.

The Mongolian government has donated 200,000 U.S. dollars toward China’s epidemic control efforts, and the country’s President Khaltmaa Battulga, as the first foreign head of state to visit China since the COVID-19 outbreak, has offered a donation of 30,000 sheep to China during his recent one-day visit there.

Mongolian Foreign Minister Damdin Tsogtbaatar told Xinhua in a recent interview that China has taken “highly organized measures” to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

To help China contain the coronavirus, other countries need to be equally responsible and take preventive measures, he said, adding that Mongolia has been following the recommendations of the World Health Organization to prevent an epidemic.

As more Mongolians wish to donate money and prevention supplies to China, the Mongolian government last month launched a nationwide campaign called “Emotional Support to an Eternal Neighbor.”

During the campaign’s launch, Mongolian Environment and Tourism Minister Namsrai Tserenbat highlighted China’s great contribution to the social and economic development of Mongolia, underlining the necessity of supporting China in fighting COVID-19.

United Nations Resident Coordinator in Mongolia Tapan Mishra recently hailed the efforts of the Mongolian government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“The Mongolian government has taken optimal measures to prevent the spread of the disease, setting a good example to the world,” Tapan said at a recent meeting with Mongolian Deputy Prime Minister Ulziisaikhan Enkhtuvshin.

Mongolia has banned all public gatherings and provided its citizens with information on how to contain the disease’s spread should an outbreak occur in the country.