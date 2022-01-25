Despite not being able to swim, a 22-year-old man died saving a suicidal friend from the sea.

Despite not being able to swim, a 22-year-old man died rescuing a suicidal friend from the sea.

Alex Gibson, 22, was discovered face down near Blackpool, Lancashire.

Last July, he was on a night out when the woman, then 18, called him and said she wanted to end her life.

The woman, who has a history of mental illness, told the inquest in Blackpool that she was able to swim to shore.

Alex was discovered at 5.06 a.m. and died in the hospital shortly after.

He had more than twice the legal alcohol driving limit, according to a post-mortem examination.

According to pathologist Sudoba Weerasinghe, the cause of death was drowning, which was aided by alcohol consumption.

“Knowing he couldn’t swim, he bravely got in the water and tried to help her,” said coroner Alan Wilson.

Death by misadventure is the verdict.

