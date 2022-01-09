Adele’s 30 was named the best-selling album of 2021 despite only being on shelves for six weeks.

Despite the fact that it was released on November 19, the Tottenham-born singer’s fourth album quickly became the best-selling of the year.

Adele’s 30 has been named the best-selling album of 2021, despite only being on sale for six weeks. Fans rushed to buy physical copies of the long-awaited album.

Eight out of ten purchases of the 33-year-old’s fourth album were tangible vinyl, CD, or cassette copies made in December following its November release, thanks to impressive first-week chart sales of 262,000.

Despite losing out to ABBA’s Voyage for the year’s best-selling vinyl album title, the singer was able to beat the global vinyl shortage caused by a lack of PVC to produce 500,000 copies of the album in November.

Despite the shortage and a 14th year of growth, vinyl had its best year in three decades, with 5.3 million LPs sold.

During the year, 14 million CDs and 185,000 cassettes were sold, marking the highest total for the format since 2003, and digital album downloads surpassed 4.6 million.

“It’s been an incredible year for CDs, vinyl, and cassettes as they continued to drive albums up the charts,” said Drew Hill, managing director of Proper Music Distribution.

Despite only being on sale for six weeks, Adele’s 30 has been named the best-selling album of 2021.

Last year, Adele and Ed Sheeran’s musical comebacks racked up over half a billion streams in the United Kingdom alone, on top of billions more worldwide.

To enter the Official Singles Charts Top 40, a song typically needs more than 1.4 million audio streams in a single week.

According to the BPI, 10 million streams generate at least the same royalties as 10,000 CD sales for an artist, and nearly 2,000 artists in the UK alone will achieve at least 10 million streams this year – nearly double the number who sold the same number of CDs and downloads in 2007.

In the UK, nearly 2,000 artists (1,918) were streamed over 10 million times (excluding global streams, which are typically four times higher).

This is up from 1,798 in 2020 and 1,537 in 2019, a quarter increase in just two years.

