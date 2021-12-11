Despite paying Prince Andrew’s legal fees, the Queen is kept in the dark about his sex assault defense strategy.

Despite paying Prince Andrew’s legal fees, the Queen is “in the dark” about his sex assault defense strategy.

Despite paying for Prince Andrew’s legal fees, the Queen is said to have been “left in the dark” about his defense strategy in the sex assault case.

The Duke of York is said to have had “little or no discussion” about the allegations with senior royals such as Prince Charles and Prince William.

According to the Mirror, Andrew has been “lackadaisical” about how he plans to respond to Virginia Giuffre’s allegations.

“Everyone from the very top has been left in the dark,” a palace insider said.

Andrew, 61, is defending himself against a lawsuit filed by Jeffrey Epstein’s sex slave Virginia Roberts Giuffre, who claims that he sexually abused her three times when she was 17 in 2001.

The royal is vehemently opposed to the charges.

Andrew’s hearing is set for January 4, and sources claim he has ordered his legal team to cancel their Christmas plans so they can focus on his sexual assault case.

Andrew allegedly told the US team that they needed to leave “no stone unturned” before his hearing.

According to insiders, the Duke is “completely consumed” by the legal battle and has been staying up late at night talking to lawyers in California.

The Queen is said to be spending millions of pounds to privately fund Andrew’s fight against sex abuse allegations.

The legal bill, according to royal courtiers, will be in the millions of dollars.

Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview, according to Robert’s lawyers, is proof of his “guilt.”

Virginia was labeled a “money-hungry sex kitten” who was only suing him for “another pay day” in a legal filing filed by the Duke of York in October.

Virginia’s lawyer, David Boies, then retaliated in a court filing in New York, opposing Andrew’s motion to dismiss.

“During that interview, Prince Andrew claimed he had never met Ms Giuffre, a denial so contradictory to photographs and other evidence that it is itself indicative of guilt,” he wrote.

In response to Virginia’s account of a sweaty dance in London, Andrew famously claimed in the interview that he was medically unable to perspire.

He also claimed that a photograph of him with his arm around Virginia, allegedly taken in Maxwell’s home, could have been doctored because he had never met her.

Andrew was recently seen looking worried as Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex trafficking case continues.

On Thursday, the Duke of York, 61, was horseback riding near Windsor Castle.

A photo of paedo Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell taken at the Queen’s Balmoral estate has been shown to a US court.

The couple can be seen lounging on a bench on the beach in this photo.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.