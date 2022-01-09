Despite protests in Kazakhstan, the US and the UN have called for restraint.

The US State Department says it is “closely monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan.”

WASHINGTON D.C.

The United States called for restraint in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, citing rising social tensions in the country as a result of a massive increase in liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) prices.

Ned Price, a spokesman for the State Department, said in a statement that Washington is keeping a close eye on the situation in Kazakhstan, which he described as a “valuable partner.”

“We condemn acts of violence and property destruction and call on both authorities and protestors to exercise restraint,” Price said.

He stated that the United States expects all Kazakhs to respect and defend constitutional institutions, human rights, and media freedom, including the restoration of internet access.

“We urge all parties to work together to end the state of emergency in a peaceful manner,” he added.

The UN also urged authorities and protesters to “exercise restraint, avoid violence, and promote dialogue.”

The UN is watching events in Kazakhstan “with concern,” according to Stephane Dujarric, the spokesman for Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

On Sunday, drivers in the city of Zhanaozen began demonstrating against the increase in LPG prices, which quickly spread across the country.

More than 200 people were arrested for disrupting public order, according to the Kazakh Interior Ministry, after 37 police vehicles were damaged and 95 officers were injured during the protests.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev approved Prime Minister Askar Mamin and his ministers’ resignations on Wednesday, blaming the government for the protests.

Tokayev declared a state of emergency in Almaty and the oil-rich Mangystau region in western Kazakhstan as the protests spread across the country.

5-19 in order to keep the public safe.

In Almaty, the country’s former capital, he also imposed a curfew after tens of thousands of people took to the streets.

In response to the protests, the government announced on Wednesday that prices for LPG, gasoline, diesel fuel, and basic food products would be capped for 180 days.