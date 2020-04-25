Despite protests, the United States continues with a border wall plan

The United States government continues its plans to erect a border wall even as the communities where it is built protest the presence of workers, according to court documents.

In the Yuma, Arizona area, the government amended a contract on March 24 to add 2.4 kilometers (1.5 miles) of a 9-meter (30-foot) high border wall, with the top angled and a plate to prevent it from being scaled, at a cost of $ 55.8 million. This according to Sierra Club documents obtained this week in one of two lawsuits challenging the use of funds from the Department of Defense to build the wall.

The federal government plans to award another $ 50 million contract next month to add fiber optic cables, lighting, CCTV, a ground detection and signaling system.

Still, lawmakers and activists are calling for construction to be halted during the coronavirus epidemic, claiming that workers put small border communities at risk with few health care resources.

In Ajo, Arizona, construction teams are working on a wall project and frightening residents who fear catching the virus, said Emily Saunders, a local.

Ajo has some 3,500 residents and has lived through the years building border barriers and increasing Border Patrol staff. Some of the workers come from the Phoenix area, approximately a 90-minute drive north.

“Here in Ajo, we are so isolated that when people arrive from the city they bring germs that we don’t have,” said Saunders, adding that the nearest hospital is 90 minutes away.

Ajo residents also frequently have to go through Border Patrol checkpoints where officers rarely use face masks or other protective equipment, Saunders said.

“It becomes very evident that our security is not really what the government is really concerned about right now. It seems to me that border control is your priority, ”he said.

The Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP) said in a statement that construction of the wall continues because doing so in high-priority areas allows Border Patrol “to decide where border crossings take place, not the traffickers, ”and that the agency can send personnel and technology to complement border barriers.

“Human trafficking and illegal drug activities have decreased in those areas where the barriers are used. Illegal trafficking of border crossings has also been directed to areas with inherited and lower barriers, or without barriers, “the agency said in a statement.

On Friday, Arizona Federal Representative Raul Grijalva and others held a conference call to urge the government to stop construction, at least temporarily, to protect small border communities from the virus.

“We continue to insist that they stop, which is a health risk, during this emergency. Not to mention the environmental damage it causes, ”said Grijalva. “I want them to be detained permanently. But even when we ask for a pause, there is no reaction and not even a comment from Homeland Security or the Justice Department. ”

Building more barrier stretches along the southern border has been one of President Donald Trump’s biggest campaign promises. This week CBP launched a website dedicated to everything related to the border wall, including a video of the construction in progress. By this week, the government had completed 273 kilometers (170 miles) of the border wall and approximately 290 more kilometers (180 miles) are under construction. The government had promised to build 724 kilometers (450 miles) by the end of the year.

In Texas, government attorneys continue to acquire land to build on mostly private property.

Efrén C. Olivares, legal director of the Racial and Economic Justice Program of the Texas Civil Rights Project, said that on Friday morning, government surveyors attempted to enter the land of one of their clients without proper notification.

The client, a woman in her 60s, was scared because the surveyors came without masks, gloves or other protective equipment, Olivares added.