Despite public outcry, police continue to use facial scanning technology.

Despite widespread opposition, police continue to use facial scanning technology.
Police forces from London’s Oxford Street to South Wales are ramping up their use of the contentious software, but campaigners argue that not enough has been done to ensure its legality.
Last month, shoppers looking for a post-Christmas bargain on London’s Oxford Street encountered an unusual addition to their shopping experience.
“Police Facial Recognition in Progress,” a large dot matrix sign announced as they walked between the shops.
The Metropolitan Police Service’s van-mounted mobile cameras had scanned the faces of 12,100 people wandering the famous shopping street by the end of the day-long deployment to find matches with a database or “watchlist” of wanted or vulnerable individuals.
Officers apprehended and arrested four men, including an alleged fugitive drug dealer who was clearly not in the habit of reading street signs.
The operation using live facial recognition, or LFR, was the first of its kind by Britain’s largest force in nearly two years, and it was part of a flurry of activity involving a contentious technology hailed by proponents as a powerful tool for catching criminals and deterring violence, and derided by critics as the vanguard of an Orwellian, industrial-scale breach of privacy that threatens core freedoms.
70 officers from the neighbouring South Wales and Gwent forces are currently testing a different version of facial recognition technology that uses a smart phone app to instantly check the face of a potential suspect stopped on the street to see if they are wanted, about 150 miles from the capital.
Officers are sent a series of photos to verify a suspect’s identity, though commanders insist the system will only be used in cases where there is a suspicion of false or misleading information being provided.
Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire Police and the Metropolitan Police Service are using a different type of facial recognition technology known as retrospective facial recognition (RFR), which scans existing images from sources as diverse as CCTV of a pub brawl to social media postings and compares them to “mugshot” data.
The systems, like all facial recognition technologies, work by taking multiple measurements of the human face, such as the distance between the eyes or the distance from the forehead to the chin, and creating a model.
Questions remain over accuracy and bias in facial recognition software
One area of concern is that facial recognition software was at its inception developed and tested using the biometric details of white males and as a result risks discriminating when it comes to assessing different genders and ethnicities.
An American study in 2018 found that while error rates were just 0.8 per cent for pale skinned males, they rocketed to up to 34 per cent for darker skinned women.
Professor Peter Fussey, of the University of Essex, who has studied the use of live facial recognition, said: “Racial bias is a scientific fact in these systems. A problem faced by these systems is that they are inherently discriminatory because of the way they were designed.
“Their effectiveness can be improved but you still have to put in place measures to mitigate these inherent biases. Even then, this doesn’t resolve the question of the explicit legal basis on which these systems are being deployed.”
Both police forces and software makers insist that “red boxing” – the moment when the software places a red box around an on-screen face to take measurements – technology has improved to the point where the rate of “false positives” based on ethnicity or gender is not statistically significant.
Campaigners remain unconvinced. Ksenia Bakina, legal officer at Privacy International, one of the organisations calling for LFR to be banned, said: “We are concerned that [LFR] may be used in a broad range of public gatherings such as sporting events, music concerts, and protests, threatening protected rights. Deployments of this surveillance technology could mirror and exacerbate existing disproportionate policing practices towards minority communities.”
It is a debate that is set to continue to rage. As one law enforcement source put it: “In the end, society will have to decide whether being ‘red boxed’ is a price worth paying for an enhanced policing capability. It’s a really difficult judgement.”