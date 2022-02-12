Despite public outcry, police continue to use facial scanning technology.

Despite widespread opposition, police continue to use facial scanning technology.

Police forces from London’s Oxford Street to South Wales are ramping up their use of the contentious software, but campaigners argue that not enough has been done to ensure its legality.

Last month, shoppers looking for a post-Christmas bargain on London’s Oxford Street encountered an unusual addition to their shopping experience.

“Police Facial Recognition in Progress,” a large dot matrix sign announced as they walked between the shops.

The Metropolitan Police Service’s van-mounted mobile cameras had scanned the faces of 12,100 people wandering the famous shopping street by the end of the day-long deployment to find matches with a database or “watchlist” of wanted or vulnerable individuals.

Officers apprehended and arrested four men, including an alleged fugitive drug dealer who was clearly not in the habit of reading street signs.

The operation using live facial recognition, or LFR, was the first of its kind by Britain’s largest force in nearly two years, and it was part of a flurry of activity involving a contentious technology hailed by proponents as a powerful tool for catching criminals and deterring violence, and derided by critics as the vanguard of an Orwellian, industrial-scale breach of privacy that threatens core freedoms.

70 officers from the neighbouring South Wales and Gwent forces are currently testing a different version of facial recognition technology that uses a smart phone app to instantly check the face of a potential suspect stopped on the street to see if they are wanted, about 150 miles from the capital.

Officers are sent a series of photos to verify a suspect’s identity, though commanders insist the system will only be used in cases where there is a suspicion of false or misleading information being provided.

Meanwhile, Nottinghamshire Police and the Metropolitan Police Service are using a different type of facial recognition technology known as retrospective facial recognition (RFR), which scans existing images from sources as diverse as CCTV of a pub brawl to social media postings and compares them to “mugshot” data.

The systems, like all facial recognition technologies, work by taking multiple measurements of the human face, such as the distance between the eyes or the distance from the forehead to the chin, and creating a model.

