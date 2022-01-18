Despite “record-breaking” sales, retailers continue to be hampered by a labor shortage.

Despite’record-breaking’ sales, retailers continue to be hampered by staffing shortages.

Shoppers were browsing the shops at the busiest mall in the Harrisburg area on a bitterly cold Monday night with temperatures below freezing outside.

The Capital City Mall was still seeing a lot of foot traffic a few weeks after the holidays.

However, around 7 p.m., some of the Lower Allen Township mall’s gates began to close, and some of the mall’s other stores had already closed for the night.

Buckle and Windsor, for example, closed two hours before the mall.

Willow andamp; Wildfire (formerly Simply Country), a home décor store, was one of the mall’s early closing stores.

They put a notice on the gate explaining why.

The note stated, “We are closed due to staffing issues.”

“We regret any inconvenience this has caused you.

“Thank you very much.”

Staffing issues, according to Holly Feger, manager of Willow andamp; Wildfire, which also has a store at Tanger Outlets Hershey in Derry Township, are forcing stores to close early due to a lack of staff.

They currently employ only seven people between the two stores, with only one full-time employee.

She stated that 15 employees would be ideal.

The stores are probably losing about 20 hours of business per week by closing early Monday through Saturday.

Feger said that as a small business, they can provide a relaxed environment, employee discounts, and flexible scheduling, but that competing with larger retailers is difficult.

When they advertise job openings, however, Feger says they get about half the number of applications they would have three years ago.

Only about half of the applicants, if that, show up for an interview.

She claims they received only two applications the last time they advertised job openings.

Recruiting signs can be found in front of at least 20 of the mall’s businesses.

JCPenney and Macy’s are both hiring, as are smaller stores like GameStop, The Children’s Place, and Men’s Warehouse.

With “now hiring” signs, some businesses keep it simple.

Employee discounts, educational assistance, and flexible scheduling are just a few of the perks touted by others.

According to shop owners in the Harrisburg area, two years into the pandemic, large and small businesses are finding it harder than ever to find workers, which is hurting their bottom line.