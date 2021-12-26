Despite spending (dollar)1,000 on Gabby Petito’s credit card after her death, Brian Laundrie had (dollar)20,000 in his bank account.

In late August, the 23-year-old was named as a person of interest in Gabby’s murder, but he vanished and was discovered dead on October 22 of an apparent suicide.

Gabby, a 22-year-old vlogger, embarked on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip across the country with her high school sweetheart and fiancé, Laundrie, in July.

Laundrie, on the other hand, returned home alone in the van they were traveling in in September.

He vanished five days before Gabby’s remains were discovered in a shallow grave in Wyoming’s Bridger–Teton National Forest after hiring a lawyer and refusing to talk.

Laundrie allegedly used an “unauthorized” Capital One debit card “in the District of Wyoming” while he was missing or possibly dead.

From August 31, four days after Gabby went missing, to September 1, he allegedly swiped the Capital One debit card, racking up a (dollar)1,000 balance.

He was accused of using the “unauthorized access device” to “obtain anything of value aggregating (dollar)1,000 or more,” according to an indictment, which is why a warrant for his arrest was issued.

However, it was discovered that Laundrie had (dollar)20,000 in the bank.

Because he didn’t leave a will, his father Chris and mother Roberta had to go through the courts in a complicated but common procedure in Florida, according to an expert who spoke to The Sun previously.

Chris and Roberta filed a petition in Sarasota County court on December 8, according to court documents obtained by Radar.

The couple has applied to be his executors.

According to court records, they filed Brian’s death certificate as well as information about his bank accounts and property.

Petito was last seen alive on August 27 at a Jackson Hole restaurant.

On September 1, just two months into the couple’s planned four-month cross-country road trip, he returned home to Florida alone in the couple’s van.

Laundrie hired an attorney right away and refused to help the cops.

Gabby’s mother said she pleaded with Laundrie for information about her daughter’s whereabouts, but got no response.

On September 11, she reported Gabby missing to the police.

Laundrie vanished from his parents’ home three days later, on September 14, after telling them he was going hiking in the 24,000-acre Carlton Reserve.

Authorities in Wyoming announced on September 19, 2021, that a body had been discovered in the area where Petito’s search had been going on.