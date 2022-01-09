According to the Education Secretary, there are “no excuses” for universities to teach online, despite staff absences.

According to the Education Secretary, there are “no excuses” for online teaching at universities due to staff absences.

According to the Cabinet minister, students who do not believe they are getting good value for their money should file formal complaints with their universities.

He encouraged students who don’t think they’re getting “value for money” to file formal complaints with their universities, which he believes should be providing in-person instruction.

A number of universities have experienced staff shortages as a result of the highly infectious Omicron variant, and more than 100 institutions, including 23 of the 24 Russell Group institutions, plan to offer blended learning this term.

According to the Sunday Times, Durham University will hold all of its classes online for the first week of the semester, and Kings College London has also made distance learning available.

Mr Zahawi argued that universities had no excuse not to return to remote learning, which he claimed was currently at 8.5 percent in primary and secondary schools.

He told the paper, “They’re doing it in primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges.”

Unless they can explain why they aren’t, I expect universities to follow suit.

“There are no excuses because we’re all in this together.”

500 former teachers have returned to classrooms to assist in the filling of vacancies after a government request.

Zahawi was the first government minister to publicly support the new Covid isolation rules, which reduced isolation from seven to five days.

“The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has said they want to review it, so we’ll stick to seven days,” he said, arguing that the UK was transitioning from “pandemic to endemic.” “If they review it and say they’ll reduce it to five days, that’s even better for me, it’s even more helpful,” he added.

His comments follow a report in the Sunday Times that universal free lateral flow tests could be limited to high-risk settings such as nursing homes, hospitals, and schools, as well as people with symptoms.

An announcement could be made within weeks, according to the paper, and it could include a reduction in the NHS Test and Trace system.

However, on Sunday, the Cabinet minister insisted that free lateral flow tests would remain available, telling Sky’s Trevor Phillips that “they will continue to be available for free.”

