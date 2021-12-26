Despite supply constraints and omicron, holiday sales are growing at their fastest rate in 17 years.

According to one spending measure, holiday sales increased at the fastest rate in 17 years, despite shoppers grappling with higher prices, product shortages, and a raging new COVID-19 variant in the final weeks of the season.

Holiday sales were up 8.5 percent from a year ago, according to Mastercard Spending Pulse, which tracks all types of payments including cash and debit cards.

Mastercard SpendingPulse had predicted a 7.4% rise.

The findings, which covered the months of November and December, were released today.

When compared to the pre-pandemic 2019 holiday season, holiday sales were up 10.7%.

Clothing saw a 47% increase, jewelry saw a 32% increase, and electronics saw a 16% increase.

Online sales increased by 11% year over year and 61% year over year in 2019.

In comparison to 2020, department stores saw a 21% increase.

Some customers stayed at home after omicron struck, shifting their spending to e-commerce, but overall sales remained strong.

Steve Sadove, senior adviser to Mastercard and former CEO of Saks Inc., said, “I feel really good about how the season played out.”

“You’ll see a little bit of a pickup in online and a little bit of a slowdown in store performance when people are a little bit uncomfortable.”

When the National Retail Federation, the country’s largest retail trade group, releases its combined two-month results in mid-January, a bigger picture will emerge.

The findings will be based on a review of the Commerce Department’s November and December sales figures.

Analysts will also be delving into the fourth-quarter financial results of various retailers, which are expected in February.

Overall, analysts predicted a strong holiday season, fueled by early shopping that began in October to avoid a product shortage.

Consumers were also determined to make the most of the holiday season after a lackluster one the previous year.

Despite this, retail sales slowed in November, owing in part to the early shopping season.

And omicron, which has quickly become the most common strain of the virus in the United States, has ruined many Americans’ holiday plans, forcing them to cancel gatherings at the last minute.

Early in December, the National Retail Federation predicted that holiday sales would surpass its already-record-breaking projections for…

