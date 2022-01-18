Despite the cold and snow, catalytic converter thieves continue to strike, Pennsylvania police warn.

Despite the cold and snow, thieves are still targeting catalytic converters, according to Pennsylvania police.

Despite the cold and snowy winter weather, a Pennsylvania community is on “high alert” after catalytic converter thieves continue to strike.

According to 6ABC in Philadelphia, police in Upper Darby, Delaware County, are warning residents to be on the lookout for catalytic converter thefts.

6ABC reported that anyone who sees “suspicious behavior” around a vehicle or hears “grinding metal” should call the cops.

Otherwise, more Pennsylvania motorists will suffer the fate of Upper Darby resident Karen Martin, who was a victim of a converter theft.

“I got out of the car and started it.”

She told 6ABC, “It sounded like a bomb.”

Martin’s 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport was stripped of its converter while parked on a residential street in Millbourne, Delaware County, just outside Upper Darby, according to 6ABC, who added that thieves prize the emission control devices for their precious metals, which can be sold on the scrap and secondary market.

Once the converter has been stolen, unlucky victims like Martin are faced with a large repair bill.

“Depending on the car, anywhere between (dollar)1,000 and (dollar)2,000,” Dominic Guaglione of Rosemont Auto told 6ABC.

Indeed, the converters are so valuable that, according to 6ABC, there are now that can be installed beneath vehicles to protect catalytic converters.

Karen Martin’s Mitsubishi Outlander Sport had a catalytic converter stolen from it.

Other residents in Upper Darby have been warned to be on the lookout by police. https://t.co/94eROsQS2