Despite the consequences, Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis continues.

Experts say insecurity makes development impossible, and a lack of political will to hold talks is the main issue.

DOUALA (Cameroon) is a city in the country of Cameroon.

Cameroon has been mired in an unresolved separatist crisis for several years, which began in the northwest and southwest, two areas dominated by Anglophone minorities.

The African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2021 kicks off in January.

Among the games to be held in Cameroon, two cities in the southwest, Limbe and Buea, are preparing to host eight games in a worrying climate for many observers, despite the security arsenal deployed.

The crisis, which the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) called “the most neglected on the planet,” is “the main security problem” in this Central African country, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG).

Cameroon is dealing with a separatist issue that began in late 2016 and is still ongoing due to a political crisis and terror attacks in the north.

The English-speaking minority in this bilingual country feels marginalized and has demonstrated its desire for federalism or separatism.

According to Human Rights Watch (HRW), the conflict has escalated, turning the English-speaking region into a theater of violence that has resulted in 3,000 deaths and the displacement of over 730,000 civilians.

Beginning in September, a national conversation was launched.

The presence of all stakeholders, let alone the expected appeasement, was not present on March 30, 2019, shortly after the arrests of separatist leaders.

Authorities have repeatedly urged separatists to lay down their arms, threatening to use “full law enforcement” against those who oppose the request.

However, the crisis persists.

According to Arrey Elvis Ntui, a senior Cameroonian expert with the ICG, the government and separatists would have resolved the conflict if they could have.

“Partly due to the government’s reluctance to engage in inclusive talks with these Anglophone groups, the government and separatists are pursuing a military strategy.”

What is desperately needed is a mediation effort to reduce the parties’ mistrust and bring them to the negotiating table,” he told Anadolu Agency.

The crisis’ complexity stems “in part from the sides fighting each other,” he said, with war plans in the works while “the international community makes little effort to get them to discuss a political solution.”

“However, the primary issue is a scarcity of.”

