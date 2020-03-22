Despite the coronavirus, France continues to drive migrants back to Ventimiglia

At the Franco-Italian border, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, migrants are left to fend for themselves more than ever, reports Il Fatto Quotidiano.

“We saw them arriving on foot from the French border, without protection and without knowing where to go.” Even during the coronavirus pandemic, rejection of migrants by the French authorities continues in Ventimiglia, reports Il Fatto Quotidiano.

Jacopo Colomba, legal consultant for NGO Caritas and We World, told the Italian daily that it had helped “Seven Iraqi Kurds”, of which three “Had a mask, a sign that they had already been taken care of by someone in recent weeks. I directed them to the nearby Red Cross camp, the only thing I could do ”.

Risk of massive contagion

The mayor of Ventimiglia, Gaetano Scullino, alerted the prefecture of the province of Imperia:

French authorities continue to accompany migrants intercepted on French territory to the Italian border. They then enter Italy on foot and disperse in the city, without being controlled and especially without knowing if they, like us, are carriers of the virus. ”

According to Il Fatto Qotidiano, the situation in Ventimiglia is today “Less explosive than in 2015-2016, when thousands of people had joined the border town in the hope of crossing the border”. Right now, the Red Cross camp is hosting about 250 people, but that number “Cannot increase further due to the precautions to be taken to avoid massive contagion” to the new coronavirus.

The daily also reports that, as a precaution, the Italian authorities have “Stopped identifying and taking fingerprints of people crossing the border”, which, according to NGO, “Leaves the migrants even more abandoned to themselves”. And deplores that the expulsion operations carried out in France expose the migrants “At greater risk of contagion, because they take place without the necessary precautions”.

Jacopo Colomba says before being escorted to the border, intercepted migrants usually stay overnight “In a police station, all in the same room” :