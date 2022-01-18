Despite the defeat in the House of Lords, Priti Patel may reintroduce measures to address the Insulate Britain protests.

Despite peers voting them out of the Policing Bill, I understand the Home Secretary has not given up on measures to combat disruptive tactics used by groups like Extinction Rebellion.

Despite peer pressure, Priti Patel is likely to reinstate measures to combat disruptive Insulate Britain-style protests in her controversial new policing legislation.

On Monday, the Home Secretary was defeated in the House of Lords in a series of late-night votes, including on measures to combat tactics used by groups like Insulate Britain, which disrupted traffic on the M25 last year, and Extinction Rebellion.

Ms Patel accused Labour of “bringing our country to a halt” by blocking measures to stop Insulate Britain and Extinction Rebellion, which the party strongly denied.

According to Lords sources, the Conservative whipping operation in the Upper House collapsed on Monday night, with fewer Tory peers showing up to support the Government as the night progressed.

Some Tories “basically gave up,” according to sources, with some opposing measures in the Policing, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill and others “unhappy with partygate.”

When the Bill returns to the Commons, the Government can simply reintroduce measures to deal with “noisy” protests, but it cannot reintroduce more targeted measures that it only proposed for the first time in the Lords.

This includes the creation of new offenses such as “locking on” to objects, “interference with key national infrastructure,” and “obstruction of major transportation works,” as well as a move to allow stop and search at protests without any suspicion.

Ms Patel, according to a Whitehall source, is likely to bring similar measures back in new legislation because they have “overwhelming public support.”

When asked if new measures to combat Insulate Britain-style protests would be taken, the source said, “Certainly, because I don’t think the public accepts that their way of life can be completely disrupted by a band of disruptive crusties.”

The 14 total defeats in the Lords should force the Government to rethink the legislation, according to Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Ms Cooper told i, “The Home Secretary should listen to the widespread concern from all parties that the Government is getting this wrong.”

“We understand that this government dislikes being challenged, but instead of attempting to silence peaceful protests, they should concentrate on public safety and security.”

“Labour will continue to argue for a common-sense alternative approach if ministers try to bring the measures back through other legislation.”

