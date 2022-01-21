Despite the embargo, Mali revises its military agreements and signs new ones.

Despite an embargo, Mali revises and signs new military agreements.

According to the Malian president, the impact of the army’s new strategic orientation is already visible.

DOUALA (Cameroon) is a city in the country of Cameroon.

Interim President Assimi Goita of Mali spoke at the army’s 61st anniversary on Thursday in Kati, a town that hosts one of the country’s largest military camps.

“New agreements have been signed,” Goita, the ruling junta’s leader, said.

According to him, the transitional authorities have also asked for a review of certain military cooperation agreements, but he did not elaborate.

In a recent interview with Malian state television, Prime Minister Choguel Maiga made a similar announcement, citing the need to review Mali-France military cooperation agreements.

“We want to reread the unbalanced agreements that have made us a country that can’t even fly over its own territory without France’s permission,” he said.

The announcements come as the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has imposed an embargo on Mali by closing its borders and imposing economic sanctions.

ECOWAS has aligned itself with the European Union, which has suspended its budgetary support for the Malian government.

These groups accuse the junta, which has been in power since August 2020, of wanting to extend the transition period by five years despite the fact that various agreements call for elections in February 2022.

In a country beset by terrorism, the transition’s leaders have decided to take matters into their own hands, notably through these military adjustments, rather than relying on certain partners.

Mali also refused to allow a German military transport plane flying to Niger to fly over its territory, the German air force said on Twitter on Thursday.

Maiga previously stated that the country is looking for a partner and has turned to Russia, which has provided 80 percent of the country’s military hardware.

“We’ve turned to Russia, an old friend who has reached out to us and other nations.”

“We have cooperative relations with Russia, as we do with other countries,” he said.

Goita also mentioned the army’s operational capabilities and deep reforms to modernize the armed forces on Thursday.

According to him, the impact of this new strategic orientation can already be felt.