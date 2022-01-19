Despite the end of Plan B restrictions, face masks will still be required on the Tube and buses in London.

Despite the end of Plan B restrictions, face masks will continue to be required on the Tube and buses in London.

Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, defied the government’s position that clear masks must be worn at all times.

Despite the end of Plan B restrictions in England, London will keep face mask rules for public transportation.

Despite Boris Johnson’s move to remove Covid restrictions from next week, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he would not repeal rules requiring face masks to be worn across the Transport for London network.

Mr Johnson announced on Wednesday that, as of next Thursday, he will be scrapping rules requiring masks to be worn on public transportation in England, citing a drop in Covid cases and hospitalizations.

Mr Khan, on the other hand, quickly confirmed that masks would continue to be a “condition of carriage” on the London Underground as well as the city’s bus and tram systems.

“If this pandemic has taught us anything, it is that we must not become complacent and undo all of our hard work and sacrifices,” the mayor said.

“That is why, on TfL services, face coverings will remain a requirement.”

“I’m urging everyone in our capital to do the right thing and continue to wear a face mask when using TfL services to keep us all safe and avoid the need for further restrictions down the road.”

TfL enforcement officers will “continue to hand out masks and tell people to wear them,” according to a spokesperson for the mayor.

However, it was suggested that, as guidance is eased, refusing to wear a mask would no longer be a matter for the police.

“We can stop people from boarding,” the spokesperson said, “but this is a lower level of power and is no longer the law.”

People can’t be fined or prosecuted by police officers.

“We would prefer the government to keep the masks on public transportation legislation in place.”

Masks should be enforced, as Sadiq has stated.”

Other modes of transportation have yet to say whether they will continue to enforce mask-wearing regulations.

“In the country as a whole, we will continue to suggest the use of face coverings in enclosed or crowded spaces, particularly when you come into contact with people you don’t normally meet,” Mr Johnson had said, “but we will trust the judgment of the British people and no longer criminalize anyone who chooses not to wear one.”

Face masks to remain mandatory on Tube and buses in London despite Plan B restrictions ending