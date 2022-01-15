Despite the end of the travel ban, strict Covid rules are still in place in France, according to UK visitors.

Tourists have also been warned that due to a high level of Covid infections, entry rules may be tightened at any time.

Tests are still being carried out with great rigor.

However, according to a new study commissioned by travel insurer battleface, many British families are already planning a summer trip to France.

According to the Opinium poll, 12% of those polled plan to book a summer vacation in France, with 6% planning to travel within the next six months.

In the meantime, 54% of winter sports vacationers said the closure of French borders had influenced their ski plans.

“In the first week of January, insurance policies purchased for France represented only 5% of our sales,” said Katie Crowe, global director of communications at battleface. “Other destinations, such as Switzerland, had a larger share – more than 10% in the case of Switzerland.”

“We applaud the French government’s decision to lift the ban on British tourists visiting France.

“This will allow families planning trips to France for the February half-term, as well as skiers looking for a winter getaway this season, to continue to plan ahead.”

“It’s worth remembering, however, that not only is there a continuing surge of Covid-19 infections in France, but there are still stringent testing requirements in place, including the requirement for a PCR or lateral flow test 24 hours before leaving the UK,” she said.

“While in France, the requirements for British visitors may change, so it’s critical that visitors stay current on the latest entry requirements and have comprehensive travel insurance.”

Winter sports insurance is available from battleface, as well as Covid-19 travel insurance, which covers medical expenses incurred as a result of or caused by the virus for travelers aged 59 and under.

