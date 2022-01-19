Despite the fact that Bono, like the rest of us, finds U2 repulsive, we should embrace our embarrassing pasts anyway.

If only all of our heinous creative endeavors were critically acclaimed, internationally successful, and massively profitable.

There’s a lot to choose from if you’re looking for something that would make Bono blush.

It could be because Apple created a dedicated webpage to help users delete U2’s Songs of Innocence, which was automatically downloaded to 500 million people’s iTunes accounts in 2014. This sparked a backlash, prompting Apple to create a dedicated webpage to help users delete it.

Or that the song “Vertigo” begins with him shouting “Uno! Dos! Tres! Catorce!” (Spanish for “One! Two! Three!…Fourteen!”) (there are a variety of theories as to why, including that the band was a little tipsy when they wrote the lyrics).

The mullet alone would send shivers of shame down many of our spines.

Bono, on the other hand, appears to cringe when he listens to U2’s early work.

This week, the singer admitted to being embarrassed by his band’s name, as well as his own vocals and much of the band’s back catalog.

“I was driving when one of our songs came on the radio, and I was the color of scarlet, as we say in Dublin.”

He told the Hollywood Reporter podcast, “I’m just so embarrassed.”

Bono, how I adore you.

Instead, they’re the embarrassing teenage poems stashed in the attic, grainy videos of our first and only singer-songwriter performance at the local village hall, or underwhelming Polaroids from the year we got serious about photography.

I’m familiar with the sensation of looking back and feeling faintly horrified, having spent much of my early career in journalism participating in increasingly cheesy photo shoots to accompany various features – me posing (fully clothed) in a giant martini glass à la Dita von Teese; me grinning, extremely hungover, whilst holding a live giant crab; me hanging upside down out of an oak on Hampstead Heath in pursuit of a story on

Even if it was for work with far less artistic value or financial reward.

Bono’s recent persona has been built on a bizarre mix of ego and earnestness, so the idea of him doubting himself seems absurd.

Whether or not there’s a view.

