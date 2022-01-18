Despite the fact that I was burned in the New Zealand volcano explosion that killed my father and sister, people continue to ask the same repulsive question.

Despite the fact that I was burned in the New Zealand volcano blast that killed my father and sister, people continue to ask the same repulsive question.

Stephanie Browitt, 25, lost her father Paul and sister Krystal, 21, when the White Island volcano in New Zealand erupted on December 9, 2019, while they were on a day trip from a cruise ship.

Stephanie, from Melbourne, Australia, has bravely been documenting her road to recovery after suffering horrific burns to 70% of her body in the tragedy that claimed the lives of 22 people.

People still ask why she and her family “couldn’t jump in the water if it was an island,” she has now revealed.

Stephanie responded to the ignorant question by showing her TikTok followers where she and her family were on the island at the time of the eruption.

“As a survivor of the White Island eruption, a common question I get is ‘why couldn’t you jump in the water if it’s an island,'” she explained.

“As you can see, that’s us, circled, on the island at 2.10 p.m. that day.”

The walls are also extremely high, and we are surrounded entirely by rock.

We’re not even close to the jetty or the ocean.

“We’re about as far inland as you can get and less than 140 meters from the crater.”

So my family and I were at the back of the line, and it was only a two-minute walk back to the jetty; we had only recently begun walking back.

“This is the same camera taken 40 seconds to a minute apart, and as you can see, the island had already been engulfed in ash and dust.”

“So we’d never, ever, ever make it to the water,” says the narrator.

For the group of 21 people I was with, there was literally no chance.”

Stephanie’s mother, Marie, had stayed on board the Ovation of the Seas cruise ship and watched the volcano erupt in terror.

Stephanie was trapped on the island in agony waiting for rescue teams to find her after the family was unable to flee the deadly blast.

Her younger sister died tragically, and Paul died one month into his fight for survival on January 12, 2020.

Stephanie was burned over 70% of her body, lost fingers, and had to spend six months in the hospital undergoing grueling operations and skin grafts.

She’s bravely taken to social media since then to share updates from her recovery, from the moment she was reunited with her mother at home to the procedures she’s still undergoing.

