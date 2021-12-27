Despite the fact that there is no curfew on New Year’s Eve in France, entry requirements were tightened in mid-January.

Despite the fact that France has no New Year’s Eve curfew, entry requirements were tightened in mid-January.

New measures to combat the COVID outbreak, which is expected to reach 250,000 cases per day by the end of the month, have been announced.

According to the country’s premier, France will not impose any curfews on New Year’s Eve, allowing people to celebrate as they please, but will tighten restrictions on unvaccinated people entering public places beginning in mid-January.

Jean Castex delivered a national address two days after a record 100,000 cases were reported, announcing a series of measures to combat the spread of Covid-19 and the omicron variant.

One of the most important bills is the vaccine pass bill, which was approved by the Cabinet on Monday.

The current health pass for entry into restaurants, cafes, cultural venues, movie theaters, museums, and other establishments will be replaced by the bill intended to “stress the unvaccinated” as of January 15.

People will be able to enter places that require a pass only if they can show proof of vaccination rather than a negative test result if the bill is passed by parliament, according to Castex.

Approximately 5 million unvaccinated people oppose the COVID-19 vaccine.

Other restrictions that go into effect on Monday include a 5,000-person outdoor gathering limit and a 2,000-person indoor gathering limit.

On public transportation, in movie theaters, and at sporting events, drinking and eating will also be prohibited.

Castex advised people to get the booster shot to avoid being admitted to the hospital.

In order to administer the maximum number of shots, the time between the second and third injections was also cut to three months after the second.

Health Minister Olivier Veran has predicted that daily cases will exceed 250,000 by the beginning of January.