Despite the most diverse line-up ever,’more must be done’ to ensure women receive top awards in the New Year Honours list 2022.

Despite the most diverse line-up ever,’more must be done’ to ensure women receive top awards, according to the New Year Honours list 2022.

Female recipients have dropped to 47.9%, down from over 50% last year.

Despite the fact that the New Year’s list set the record for being the most ethnically diverse ever, an official has stated that “more work” needs to be done to ensure women receive top honors.

The percentage of recipients from ethnic minority groups has risen to a new high of just over 15%, but the number of women has fallen to 47.9%.

Women received 612 awards, but only 35.9% of the highest honors – CBE and above – were given to women.

Last year, women received more than half of the awards, including 44% of the highest-ranking awards.

“Our ambition is again that we should see that looking more like 5050,” Alison Bennett, head of honours in the Cabinet Office’s Honours and Appointments Secretariat, said at a press conference on Thursday.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done.

I don’t believe progress has slowed, but it can be slow.

“We’d like to pick up the pace and make sure we’re doing everything we can to ensure that the right people are coming through the system, being nominated in the first place, and being recognized by the committee.”

This year, a record 15.1 percent of successful candidates were from ethnic minority backgrounds, with 8.4 percent from an Asian ethnic group and 3.6 percent from a black ethnic group.

Those from a mixed ethnic group received 2.5 percent of the awards, and those from another ethnic group received 0.6 percent.

Anita Choudhrie, the founder of Path to Success, a charity that supports female disabled athletes, was awarded an MBE this year for her work as the founder of Path to Success, a charity that supports female disabled athletes.

People who have given back to their communities in some way, whether through volunteer or paid work, made up 63% of the list.

Disabled people made up just over 13% of the New Year Honours list for 2022, and 25.5 percent of the recipients said they came from a lower socioeconomic background.

Only 3.5 percent of the successful candidates are LGBT.

New Year Honours list 2022: Despite most diverse line-up ever, ‘more must be done’ to ensure women receive top awards