Despite the Navy’s takeover of the Channel crisis, Priti Patel insists that the policy of pushing migrant boats back remains unchanged.

Despite the Navy’s takeover of the Channel crisis, Priti Patel maintains that the policy of pushing migrant boats back is still in effect.

Despite the Navy’s takeover of the Channel crisis, Priti Patel maintains that the policy of pushing migrant boats back remains in place.

The Home Secretary denies reports that the controversial tactic would be dropped as part of ‘Operation Red Meat’ to save Boris Johnson’s premiership.

Despite the fact that the Navy has been given command of the Channel crossings crisis, Priti Patel has stated that returning migrant boats to France is “absolutely” government policy.

The Home Secretary confirmed on Monday that the Ministry of Defence (MoD) would be given control over UK vessels in the Channel, as part of a slew of populist announcements orchestrated by Downing Street to shore up Boris Johnson’s leadership in what has been dubbed “Operation Red Meat.”

She did, however, appear to refute reports that ministers had abandoned controversial “push back” tactics due to safety and legal concerns, telling MPs that the Ministry of Defence would have the same authority as the Border Force to turn small boats back towards France.

The government has never confirmed that boats have been pushed back, and experts believe that the conditions under which it would be legal are so narrow that it would be impossible to carry out.

Ms Patel told the Commons that pushbacks are still “absolutely the government’s policy.”

“The Border Force was tasked with doing this, and the Ministry of Defense will be doing exactly that through the hybrid ways of working that I’ve mandated across the government,” she said.

“Routes have been tested, technology has been used, but the method for pushing back boats has also been thoroughly tested, and that is our policy.”

Following reports that Gambia and Ghana were being lined up to receive would-be refugees in exchange for hundreds of millions of pounds in taxpayer funds, Ms Patel confirmed the Government was considering “all options” for processing asylum seekers offshore.

According to Diane Abbott, former shadow home secretary, the plan “might meet the letter of our obligation to asylum seekers, but it certainly does not meet the spirit.”

“This government is looking at all options in terms of outsourcing, processing, and how we actually remove people who don’t have a legal basis to be in our country,” Ms Patel said.

“I am fully aware that she will oppose the government’s policies.

It doesn’t matter which countries are involved.

Infosurhoy’s UK news roundup