Despite the Omicron spread, Ireland has scrapped testing requirements for fully-jabbed UK visitors.

The news that the additional pre-testing requirement introduced to combat the Omicron variant has been lifted has been welcomed by Tourism Ireland.

The requirement that vaccinated passengers show a negative Covid-19 test before entering Ireland is set to be removed.

Concerns about the spread of the Omicron variant prompted the requirement that vaccinated passengers show either a negative PCR or a professionally administered antigen test.

Because the Omicron variant is now dominant in Ireland, Taoiseach Micheal Martin believes the rule is no longer necessary.

“It’s not necessary,” he said, “because Omicron now accounts for 96% of all cases in the country.”

Travellers who have not been vaccinated must still present a negative PCR test taken 72 hours prior to arrival.

“We’re delighted to be able to welcome fully vaccinated visitors back to Ireland without having to undergo pre-departure testing,” Julie Wakley, Tourism Ireland’s Head of Great Britain, said.

Travel within the Common Travel Area is now hassle-free, and fully vaccinated visitors from the United Kingdom will be able to travel between the United Kingdom and Ireland without having to go through any testing or quarantine.”

The following are the new regulations for entering Ireland:

Passenger Locator Forms are required of all visitors to Ireland.

For visitors coming from the United Kingdom, the travel advice for Northern Ireland remains unchanged.

