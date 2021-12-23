Despite the Omicron surge, nearly half of Britons plan to spend Christmas with family and friends.

As Covid cases rise, more people are planning car trips as rail services face last-minute cancellations due to staff shortages.

The great Christmas getaway has begun, with nearly half of Britons planning to visit family or friends over the holidays.

After last year’s coronavirus restrictions kept many families and friends apart, Transport Focus, a watchdog for passengers and road users, found 44% of people had travel plans for the holiday season.

More people are expected to drive as rail services are disrupted by staff absences due to an increase in coronavirus cases.

According to the poll, the majority of those traveling plan to travel by car, with only one in ten planning to travel by public transportation.

The findings are in line with those of other motoring organizations.

This year’s great Christmas getaway, according to the RAC, will be the “biggest in five years,” with a “frantic festive Friday.”

The AA also predicted a “significant increase in traffic” during the holiday season, with 54% of drivers planning to travel on December 23 and 24.

On Friday, an estimated 5.3 million road trips were expected.

“We’re still expecting a lot of getaway trips before Christmas,” Rod Dennis, an RAC spokesman, told i, “but overall traffic volumes – and thus congestion – are likely to be lower than normal.”

Working from home means “everyday commuter traffic has pretty much collapsed,” schools in England and Wales have been disbanded so “drivers can stagger their journeys,” and an increase in people isolating due to Omicron could mean “fewer cars on the road.”

“The influence of Omicron is now being felt,” said Jack Cousens, the AA’s head of road policy, “so our breakdown stats have stayed reasonably low as people decided to cancel events and not travel.”

“However, Thursday and Friday may be busy as people choose to see their families or others for a shorter period of time – two to three days rather than a week or more.”

Drivers will need to be cautious, as insurance firm Admiral recently revealed that Christmas Eve is the date when the majority of car collisions occur statistically.

Lorna Connelly, the claims manager at

