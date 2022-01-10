Michael Gove claims that the UK is “getting ready to live with” Covid despite the Omicron wave.

The Cabinet minister sought to reassure the public after weeks of uncertainty caused by the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Britain is on the verge of learning to live with Covid, according to a Cabinet minister, and the public can look forward to “better times ahead.”

Following weeks of uncertainty caused by the appearance of the Omicron variant, Housing Secretary Michael Gove sought to reassure the public, claiming that things are improving.

As I previously reported, Boris Johnson is expected to lay out his government’s strategy for adjusting to Covid in the coming weeks.

In all but high-risk settings, free lateral flow tests will be phased out, and the Covid isolation period will be reduced.

“We are moving to a situation where we can say we can live with Covid,” Mr Gove said on Sky News, adding that “the pressure on the NHS and vital public services is abating.”

“However, it is critical to recognize that we are still a long way from where we want to be, and that we will face some challenging weeks ahead.”

“As a result, we must all continue to test, isolate if we are positive, and support the NHS in general during this trying time.”

He went on to say that the UK has one of the “most open” and “most liberal approaches” of any country in Europe when it comes to Covid restrictions.

Mr Gove later told BBC Radio 4’s Today that “better times are ahead,” though he cautioned that the UK is still a long way away.

“If we get through this difficult time, better times will come,” he predicted.

“One of the things we need to think about is how we’ll live with Covid.”

The Cabinet minister also responded to reports that the government is considering reducing Covid’s self-isolation period to five days.

The situation would be “reviewed,” he said, and ministers would be guided by facts and science.

Mr. Gove went on to say that the final decision would be made by the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State for Health.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Secretary of State for Education, said on Sunday on Sky News that he supports cutting.

