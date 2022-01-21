Despite the Prime Minister’s claim that masks are no longer required, rogue headteachers insist that students wear them.

Despite the Prime Minister’s claim that masks are no longer required, rogue headteachers insist that children must continue to wear them.

Despite the Prime Minister’s announcement that the mandatory mask rule would be lifted on Thursday, more than 100 schools have informed parents that they will continue to enforce it.

According to The Telegraph, some schools have stated that they will continue to wear the hats due to the high number of cases in their area.

Others argue that the rule should be enforced so that fewer students and teachers become ill.

Boris Johnson announced on Wednesday that face masks will no longer be required anywhere in the country, including schools, as of Thursday morning.

The next day, Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi backed up his announcement, saying that “all schools” should prohibit the use of face masks in the classroom so that students can “enjoy a normal experience.”

He even went so far as to say that headteachers who refuse to remove their masks will be contacted by the Department for Education (DfE).

It comes after a recent poll found that nearly two-thirds of parents oppose requiring students to wear face masks in class.

Some schools, on the other hand, have ignored the government’s pleas and implemented their own policies.

Because of the high case rate in the area, one Burnley school, Shuttleworth College, said it would “not be removing any of our measures in school at this time.”

The face coverings are still required at Newton Abbot College in Devon, Isleworth and Syon School in Middlesex, and Bristol Free School.

Many other schools, on the other hand, have refused to explain why they are keeping the draconian measure in place.

“Until further notice,” All Saints’ Catholic Academy in Nottinghamshire said it would “continue with our current procedures,” which included masks in the classroom.

The masks will be kept at Uckfield College in East Sussex because “the last thing students want right now is more staff absence.”

Meanwhile, parents should “ensure that your child brings a suitable mask to school each day,” according to The Commonweal School in Swindon.

Masks must still be worn in class because “Covid has not gone away,” according to St Peter’s Church of England Aided School in Exeter.

It’s a “kind and thoughtful” way to help the community, they added.