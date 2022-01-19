Despite the strain on hospitals, the end of the Covid pandemic is ‘now in sight,’ according to an NHS frontline consultant.

Despite hospital strains, the end of the Covid pandemic is ‘now in sight,’ according to an NHS frontline consultant.

As the NHS battles the impact of Omicron and high numbers of Covid patients, Dr Richard Cree has expressed confidence that ‘the worst is over,’ but the WHO has warned that no country is yet “out of the woods.”

Despite Covid-19 patient numbers and coronavirus-related staff shortages continuing to affect hospitals, an NHS frontline consultant has claimed that the end of the pandemic is “now in sight.”

“The worst is soon behind us,” says Dr. Richard Cree, an intensive care consultant at Middlesbrough’s James Cook University Hospital.

“It is now clear that the Omicron wave is waning,” Dr. Cree wrote in his most recent post on his blog, There Are No More Surgeons.

Although the number of cases in the area is decreasing, there are still a large number of people in the hospital.”

Despite the fact that the total number of Covid positive patients has surpassed April 2020 figures, Dr. Cree claims that “far fewer patients are as sick as they were then.”

“The Covid wards are no longer filled with people struggling to breathe,” he added.

The hiss of oxygen masks is no longer audible, and CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) is being used by fewer and fewer people.

No temporary Intensive Care Units have been required, and the number of patients on ventilators has remained low.”

Dr. Cree has advised caution when it comes to celebrating the situation, but has stated that it has turned out better than expected.

“However, despite the current strain on the hospital, I am confident that the worst is now behind us and that the end is in sight,” he added.

The UK recorded 94,432 new positive cases on Tuesday, down 38.9% from the previous seven days.

The number of patients admitted to the hospital with Covid-19 decreased by about 3% to 1,892.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group and one of the scientists behind the OxfordAstraZeneca vaccine, told The Telegraph earlier this month that “the worst is absolutely behind us.”

However, the World Health Organization’s director-general urged caution yesterday, warning that Omicron is still sweeping the globe and that the pandemic is “far from over.”

Professor Pollard also stated that the Prime Minister’s pandemic response “appears to be working so far.”

Boris Johnson is rumored to be in the running.

