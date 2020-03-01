Despite the violence, the concert of the Congolese star Fally Ipupa “has indeed taken place”

Fire, metro closed, scenes of violence … the “fighters”, radical Congolese activists, tried to prevent the concert of one of the most popular singers of their country, Friday, February 28 in Paris. But Fally Ipupa managed to get on stage.

A spectacular fire in the Gare de Lyon, broken Paris bridges, an entire area surrounded by police sirens … For a few hours, Friday, February 28, the surroundings of the AccorHotels Arena were the scene of “surreal scenes of violence”, Writes the news site Media Congo. The cat and mouse game between radical Congolese activists and French police resulted in the arrest of 71 people. And the disappointment of hundreds of Fally Ipupa fans who have never been able to access the concert hall.

Until the end, uncertainty hung over the holding of the concert of the Congolese star but he “indeed took place“Exclaims Congo Summary. Braving the ban on parades, “lhe demonstrators burned and set fire to all the scooters at the Gare de Lyon. They raped the firefighters. They had iron bars. Gare de Lyon has been closed ”, reports media

Anna Sylvestre-Treiner