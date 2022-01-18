Despite their parents’ desperate attempts to save them, two sisters, ages 5 and 12, were ‘trapped’ and killed in a house fire.

According to autopsies conducted by coroner Ed Cripe, Shea, a sixth-grader, and Amelia died from accidental smoke inhalation.

The girls were “so loving and sweet,” according to Jesse Knoth-Harrington, who lives next door.

“They didn’t deserve this,” he said.

Everyone will need time to heal and rebuild, but those lives will never be replaced.”

The siblings were just a few weeks ago at the uncle’s house, making cookies, according to the uncle.

The family is devastated, according to a family member who spoke to Fox59.

Brandon and Telia tried to save their daughters, but “were unsuccessful,” according to Aron Fife of the Rossville Fire Department.

They and an unidentified infant were able to flee the house.

According to firefighters, the house was engulfed in flames as they were putting out the fire.

When firefighters arrived, the Journal and Courier reported that they could see flames coming from the house.

The flames were two times as tall as the house, according to Knoth-Harrington.

“As a parent and a first responder, you dread incidents like this,” Sheriff Rich Kelly said.

“We’re praying for the family and extending our condolences to all of the first responders.”

Counselors are assisting staff and students, according to James Hanna, superintendent of Rossville Consolidated Schools.

“What makes this even more difficult is that three members of the school staff are also firefighters, and they were at the house fire Friday morning,” he added.

Since then, a GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family, with over (dollar)50,000 raised.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated, but there is no evidence of foul play.